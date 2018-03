The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We may be in Spring but the winter-like weather looks to stick around through the weekend.

We're looking at the potential for five mornings of frost through early next week. Temperatures through next Tuesday are expected to fall into the 30s each morning, with at least patchy frost expected. The one exception will be Sunday morning where slightly warmer temperatures make a brief appearance.

Any temperature sensitive plants will need to be protected each night through Tuesday. We do expect warmer weather to return late next week as Spring-like weather filters back in, with 60s and 70s back in the forecast.

Track the colder temperatures hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved