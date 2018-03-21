Prosecutors will seek death penalty against man accused of killing two Conway bank employees

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Federal prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery last August.

A notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Brandon Council was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Florence. He faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21, 2017 CresCom Bank robbery.

Council is accused of killing Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea.

In its notice of intent, prosecutors note the defendant, “displayed particular cruelty and callous disregard for human life by shooting both victims, who were unknown to him, multiple times at close range without warning and without provocation or resistance from the victims, in spite of the fact that such violence was not necessary to successfully complete the robbery of the CresCom bank.”

Prosecutors also referenced that Council previously robbed a Food Lion store in Wilson, N.C., on Aug. 10, 2017, and a BB&T bank in the same town the next day, according to court documents.

In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that, "he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day."

According to the federal court docket, jury selection in Council’s case is set for April 19. That date is subject to change.

