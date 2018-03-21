Prosecutors will seek death penalty against man accused of killing two Conway bank employees

The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents. Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night.More >>
Federal prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery last August.More >>
With bases loaded in the ninth inning, Lee Sponseller hit a walk-off grand slam to give #27 Coastal Carolina a 9-5 victory over #10 Clemson Tuesday night before a record crowd of 4,130 at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a two-year recall on a notable South Carolina BBQ sauce.More >>
Dillon High School was locked down for about two hours Wednesday morning after a gun was found in a student’s backpack, according to a district official. This happened one day after a bomb threat was received by Dillon High and Lake View High.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The former owner of a Covington-area pool supply store has been arrested after investigators said he caused more than $1 million worth of damage to the business in November 2017.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
