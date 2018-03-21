This Is Carolina: Elite military dogs come to aid of ‘wounded warriors’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Last week, WMBF aired a special This Is Carolina about a local charity called SOWW, which stands for Special Operations Wounded Warriors.

SOWW members and hunters take part annually in a hog hunt called Takin Bacon. It happens under the radar.

Our special showed viewers the difference the charity made to one retired Army Ranger and how his new military service dog will change his life.

Now, we want to tell you more about the charity's Horry County roots, how it was locally inspired by an American war hero and where these elite military dogs come from.

