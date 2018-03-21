Dillon High student arrested after gun found in backpack - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dillon High student arrested after gun found in backpack

Dillon High School (Source: WMBF News) Dillon High School (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Dillon High School was locked down for about two hours Wednesday morning and a student was arrested after a gun was found in his backpack, according to officials. This happened one day after a bomb threat was received by Dillon High and Lake View High.

Dillon High School administration notified the school resource officers about a drug-related incident involving 18-year-old Malik Sen'Cere Rogers, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, a handgun was found in Rogers' backpack.

The gun was found in the backpack at about 9:50 a.m., according to Dillon County School Superintendent Ray Rogers.

The school was placed on lock down at about 10:30 a.m., and every students’ bag was checked during the lockdown, Rogers said. The lockdown was in place for about two hours.

Malik was arrested and taken off campus by a school resource officer. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon on school property, and is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center, Captain Arnette said.

Rogers said there will be an expulsion hearing for Malik in a few days.

On Tuesday, Dillon High and Lake View High, both Dillon District 4 schools, received bomb threats, according to a Facebook post from the district. Rogers advised parents in that post that all students were safe and accounted for.

