Myrtle Beach, Horry Co. leaders discussing beach parking options for county residents

With bases loaded in the ninth inning, Lee Sponseller hit a walk-off grand slam to give #27 Coastal Carolina a 9-5 victory over #10 Clemson Tuesday night before a record crowd of 4,130 at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a two-year recall on a notable South Carolina BBQ sauce.More >>
Dillon High School was locked down for about two hours Wednesday morning after a gun was found in a student’s backpack, according to a district official. This happened one day after a bomb threat was received by Dillon High and Lake View High.More >>
The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents. Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night.More >>
The Air Combat Command F-16 Demonstration Team and Heritage Flight Team will perform at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. According to a press release, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
