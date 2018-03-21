Myrtle Beach, Horry Co. leaders discussing beach parking options for county residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The mayor of Myrtle Beach and the chairman of the Horry County Council are working together to potentially provide beach parking options to Horry County residents.

Chairman Mark Lazarus spoke about the long-standing parking issue that the regular county council meeting Tuesday night. He said that he proposed several ideas last year, including a sticker program to possibly allow residents of unincorporated Horry County to be able to park at metered spaced and in the Golden Mile area.

Reporter Marissa Tansino is following up with Lazarus, Bethune as well as city and county residents Wednesday – tune in to WMBF News first at 4 p.m. for her reports.

Bethune said that she has been discussing beach parking for county residents with Lazarus, and they met Tuesday about the issue. She said it was a good meeting with some options and ideas shared, which is a start. They also mutually agreed to meet again soon to continue their discussions.

Lazarus said at Tuesday’s council meeting that he plans to propose at the next Coastal Alliance meeting a county-wide parking committee that would have the authority to put together and look at proposals into jointly purchasing parking areas for the future.

Lazarus said the issue doesn’t “need a band-aid fix, [it] needs a fix that will carry us into the future,” because the county is growing. More people are going to be here that want to go to the beach, Lazarus said, so this is going to be a huge issue moving forward.

Lazarus believes the council and others will be able to come up with some type of result sooner rather than later.

Related Story:

“We have options that need to be further researched and discussed,” Bethune said to reporter Marissa Tansino via text message. “The worse thing we could do is put ideas out too soon that have not been decided on and people get upset if they don’t happen. We are working closely together to come to a fair and reasonable solution that benefits our neighbors in the County.”

Bethune said finding a solution will be a difficult task, as the city already has a shortage of parking that will continue to be a major issue as it continues to grow.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.