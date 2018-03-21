F-16 Fighting Falcons added to Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button (Source: acc.af.mil)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Air Combat Command F-16 Demonstration Team and Heritage Flight Team will perform at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show.

According to a press release, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the inaugural event on April 28-29. Click here for more information.

