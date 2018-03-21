Deal Diva: Things to know about Amazon and Toys 'R' Us

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you want to know how to get free shipping even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, how to obtain new Prime membership prices, and how to cash in on the Toys 'R' Us liquidation, the Deal Diva is here to fill you in.

Amazon is getting more aggressive to push frugal shoppers to buy online. They know that the most price-conscious consumers likely won't pay for a membership. Now, however, the retailer has opened an online section that offers products for under $10, with free shipping.

There's a variety of items, such as clothing for women and some for men, gifts, and some electronics. All are $10 or less, and there's no minimum for free shipping. It's not widely advertised by Amazon, but it’s there. For those who want to check it out, click here.

Speaking of Amazon, the online retailer announced it's slashing the price of its Prime membership for lower-income Americans. According to CNN Money, a membership is $12.99 a month, but Medicaid recipients can purchase a membership for only $5.99 a month. An annual prime membership fee is $99.

A Prime membership gives customers free two-day shipping and streaming access to a wide variety of movies, TV shows and music.

By now, you may have heard Toy ‘R’ Us plans to close all its locations. The company has not released a date for when stores will actually close, but here's what you should know if you want to cash in on the liquidation sales.

Bankruptcy attorneys are reporting most locations will likely shut their doors within the next two months, which could mean the discounts will start low, at 20 to 30 percent off, before climbing to 75 to 80 percent off.

When the closing date is announced, shoppers should make sure they have a plan:

Make a list before you go. This will eliminate your impulse purchases

Compare prices

Understand the warranty before you buy. Note some manufacturer warranties might still be good after the store closes

Remember, all sales are final

Check back frequently. Visit the store now, see the item price, and then keep checking, especially if you want that deeply-discounted price

Prepare for crowds. You won't be the only parent trying get a jump-start on Christmas shopping when the stores close

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.