Police investigating after man stabbed near Walmart

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 38-year-old man was reportedly stabbed after being approached by two men near Walmart Monday afternoon.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Seaboard Street Walmart after receiving a report of an assault. A witness told police the victim approached his truck and fell down, saying two men had stabbed him.

The victim said he was drinking beer near the pond when he was approached by two men. As he was talking to one of suspects, the other went behind him. The victim then said he felt a pain in his lower back, the report says.

The suspects are both described as white males around 40-years-old, last seen wearing jeans and black shirts. One suspect wore a black hat, while the other wore a white hat.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. Call police if you have any information regarding this incident.

