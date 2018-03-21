Crews responding to fire at American Steel and Recycling

Fire crews are responding to an auto recycling yard fire at American Steel and Recycling (Source: West Florence Fire-Rescue)

Fire crews are responding to an auto recycling yard fire at American Steel and Recycling (Source: West Florence Fire-Rescue)

Fire crews are responding to an auto recycling yard fire at American Steel and Recycling (Source: West Florence Fire-Rescue)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews are responding to an auto recycling yard fire at American Steel and Recycling on Pecan Street, according to a tweet from the West Florence Fire Department.

The Florence Fire Department is assisting. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.