Military History Tour continues Friday at The Market Common

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Military History Tour at The Market Common continues Friday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., according to an online posting.

Participants will board a trolley for a one-hour narrated tour around The Market Common District while learning about the history of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

A one-hour catered reception will follow the tour at Tupelo Honey. Tickets are $30.

  F-16 Fighting Falcons added to Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show

    The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button (Source: acc.af.mil)
    The Air Combat Command F-16 Demonstration Team and Heritage Flight Team will perform at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. According to a press release, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button.

  Conway hopes to bring more people downtown, Coast RTA bus service may help

    The Coast RTA terminal in Conway used to be a 1950s Ford Car Dealership. The general manager and CEO of the public transit service, Brian Piascik, said the facility as it is now, is unfit for a bus terminal. (Source: WMBF News)

    City of Conway leaders are hoping to get more people into downtown and with the downtown Conway redevelopment plan already underway, the Coast RTA bus service may help with that. Coast RTA is looking to grow and hopes to begin planning for a new bus terminal as soon as this summer. The general manager and CEO of the public transit service, Brian Piascik, said the facility as it is now, is unfit for a bus terminal.

  Police investigating after man stabbed near Walmart

    Source: AP
    A 38-year-old man was reportedly stabbed after being approached by two men near Walmart Monday afternoon. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Seaboard Street Walmart after receiving a report of an assault.

