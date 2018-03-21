Military History Tour continues Friday at The Market Common

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Military History Tour at The Market Common continues Friday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., according to an online posting.

Participants will board a trolley for a one-hour narrated tour around The Market Common District while learning about the history of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

A one-hour catered reception will follow the tour at Tupelo Honey. Tickets are $30.

