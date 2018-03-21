Police seeking to identify four people after assault at MB hotel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seeking to identify four people after assault at MB hotel

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four people in connection to an aggravated assault (Source: MBPD Facebook) The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four people in connection to an aggravated assault (Source: MBPD Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four people in connection to an aggravated assault at the Sheraton Hotel at 2101 North Oak Street, according to an online post from MBPD.

The post does not indicate when the aggravated assault occurred. If you have any information on this case, contact police at 843-918-1382.

