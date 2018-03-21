FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, windy and much cooler - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, windy and much cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From spring storms to a winter chill - another round of big weather changes is on tap for today. 

Last night's storms are long gone, but much cooler and windy weather will move in through the rest of today. 

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast through the day.  A few light showers will pass through from time to time from the late morning hours through the mid afternoon.  Temperatures in the middle and upper 40s this morning will struggle to climb into the lower and middle 50s by this afternoon.  Along with the clouds and a few showers, winds will be strong at times today with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Skies will clear overnight as gusty winds continue to deliver colder temperatures to the region.  Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 30s by Thursday morning with a few areas of frost possible across the Pee Dee. 

Thursday will see a return to bright sunshine, but unseasonably cool temperatures will stick around.  Afternoon temperatures will only climb into the middle and upper 50s once again. 

You can follow the video updates and blog posts on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

