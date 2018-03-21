FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, windy and much cooler

A remote-controlled device is slated to be saving lives in the Atlantic Ocean off Myrtle Beach this summer, according to a Facebook post from the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
From spring storms to a winter chill - another round of big weather changes is on tap for today. Last night's storms are long gone, but much cooler and windy weather will move in through the rest of today.More >>
Attention all job seekers! Coastal Carolina University will hold a career fair Wednesday afternoon. A variety of industries will be present. The fair will be held at William Brice Gym from noon until 3 p.m., a press release states.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four people in connection to an aggravated assault at the Sheraton Hotel at 2101 North Oak Street, according to an online post from MBPD.More >>
A bill moving through the South Carolina Statehouse aims to help put an end to modern day slavery.More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
