Suspect Search: One man wanted for strangling victim, another for stealing from construction site

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On this weeks Suspect Search: one man charged with punching his victim and strangling her until she vomited. A second man is facing charges of stealing items and a check off of a construction site. So where are they?

Let's begin with Mark Mckay Wessells. Horry County Police say when they arrived to a Murrells Inlet home in November of 2016, they could hear arguing. The victim came to the door and said she was alone. Later Wessells came forward. That victim says Wessels punched her, squeezed the sides of her head, put his hands around her neck, strangled her to the point she vomited, taped her mouth shut and threatened to stab her. Mckay, who is 26 years old, told officers he knew he did wrong and admitted to putting his hands over the victim's mouth. He's now wanted for failure to appear to answer to those domestic violence charges. His last known address is Santee River Rd in Myrtle Beach.

Have you seen Rembert Glenn Cook? Horry County Police say the 35-year-old stole drills, a charger, batteries, aluminum ladders and a check worth $6,338 from a construction site, and pawned the items at a local pawn shop. Cook has a last known address of Candis Lupis Lane in Aynor.

