Viewers send pics, video of brief but powerful hail storm in the Grand Strand

Scott Semones sent this picture of a golf ball-sized chunk of hail. (Source: Scott Semones)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A brief severe storm struck the Grand Strand at about 9:30 p.m Tuesday night, raining down small and mid-size hail across the area. Dozens of our viewers sent in video and pictures of the event.

Much of the hail was quarter-sized, but some viewers sent photos of hail the size of golf balls.

Viewer Robbie Bischoff sent this video of larger chunks of hail falling at Palmetto Pointe in Socastee:

Thanks to everyone who sent their pictures and video!

