Student Spotlight: Horry County student wins national art competition, expresses individuality with creativity

The Red Bluff Mine proposal failed to pass the Horry County Council Tuesday night, prompting a massive round of applause from the packed council chambers. Dozens of residents showed up to the regular council meeting to show their opposition to the mining permit, which would have allowed Red Bluff Rock LLC to conduct mining activities located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Loris area of the county’s north end.More >>
On this weeks Suspect Search: one man charged with punching his victim and strangling her until she vomited. A second man is facing charges of stealing items and a check off of a construction site. So where are they?More >>
New single family homes are expected to occupy what is known as the Ingram Dunes in North Myrtle Beach. The fate of the dunes was in the hands of the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission Tuesday night.More >>
A Carolina Forest student's art success may be featured on LIFEWTR bottles. She's still waiting to find out, but after winning a national competition sponsored by LIFEWTR and Scholastic, the water company brought an artist to her high school to talk about the importance of art in schools and our every day lives.More >>
A brief hail storm struck the Grand Strand at about 9:30 p.m Tuesday night, and dozens of our viewers sent in video and pictures of the event.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
