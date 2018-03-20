Teen missing from Loris area since Monday located safely - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Teen missing from Loris area since Monday located safely

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police say an 18-year-old who had been missing from the Loris area since Monday night was located and has been returned home.

Yashay Holden had last been seen at 8 p.m. on March 18 in the Loris area. Police tweeted Wednesday that Holden had been located and safely returned home.

