Teen missing from Loris area since Monday located safely

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police say an 18-year-old who had been missing from the Loris area since Monday night was located and has been returned home.

Yashay Holden had last been seen at 8 p.m. on March 18 in the Loris area. Police tweeted Wednesday that Holden had been located and safely returned home.

