Police looking for teen missing from Loris area since Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police looking for teen missing from Loris area since Monday

Yashay Holden. (Source: HCPD) Yashay Holden. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing from the Loris area since Monday night.

Yashay Holden was last seen at 8 p.m. on March 18 in the Loris area wearing black jumpsuit pants, no shirt and black sneakers, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department. He left walking from home carrying a back pack.

Police say he has violent tendencies and has “much younger adolescent mental faculties.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen Holden to call them at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Police looking for teen missing from Loris area since MondayMore>>

  • Cases, news, posters and more

    Missing Persons

    Missing Persons

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly