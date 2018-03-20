Police looking for teen missing from Loris area since Monday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing from the Loris area since Monday night.

Yashay Holden was last seen at 8 p.m. on March 18 in the Loris area wearing black jumpsuit pants, no shirt and black sneakers, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department. He left walking from home carrying a back pack.

Police say he has violent tendencies and has “much younger adolescent mental faculties.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen Holden to call them at 843-248-1520.

