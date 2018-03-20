Horry Co. Council votes down Red Bluff Mine proposal to massive applause from residents

Dozens of residents showed up the council meeting Tuesday to show their opposition to the mining project. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Red Bluff Mine proposal failed to pass the Horry County Council Tuesday night, prompting a massive round of applause from the packed council chambers.

Dozens of residents showed up to the regular council meeting to show their opposition to the mining permit, which would have allowed Red Bluff Rock LLC to conduct mining activities located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Loris area of the county’s north end.

The unanimous vote against the mine leaves the project’s prospect’s dim, as it was met with strong opposition the first time it was brought before the council last year.

Related Link:

Mike Wooten with DDC Engineers presented information on Red Bluff mining project to County Council, and said that the project “isn’t something the public should be worried about.” Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus told Wooten to “just talk about the basic facts of the project,” prompting some audience members to say “Thank you,” to Lazarus for his comment.

Red Bluff residents have previously said the mine will cause pollution, and lead to traffic issues and noise problems as well. Wooten had said it won’t be as bad as some people seem to think it will be.

During the public comment period, residents said they were not happy about a meeting that was held last Wednesday in North Myrtle Beach to discuss the mine. They said they thought county leaders did not want people from the Red Bluff community to show up.

Related Link:

Red Bluff resident Guy Needham was one of several members to speak during the public hearing. He said the proposed mine will affect quality of life for people there.

Shortly after the vote, the dozens of people opposed to the mine left the meeting, leaving only a handful of audience members for the remainder of the council session.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.