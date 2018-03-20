Crews respond to house trailer fire on Hwy. 501 near CCU, drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire crews are working a fire in a house trailer on Highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University, and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the City of Conway Fire Department are responding to the 2400 block of East Hwy. 501, just north of Wild Wing Blvd., for a house trailer fire.

HCFR tweeted, asked drivers to please avoid Hwy. 501 near CCU.

