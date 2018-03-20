Crews respond to house trailer fire on Hwy. 501 near CCU

The Red Bluff Mine proposal failed to pass the Horry County Council Tuesday night, prompting a massive round of applause from the packed council chambers. Dozens of residents showed up to the regular council meeting to show their opposition to the mining permit, which would have allowed Red Bluff Rock LLC to conduct mining activities located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Loris area of the county’s north end.More >>
The Red Bluff Mine proposal failed to pass the Horry County Council Tuesday night, prompting a massive round of applause from the packed council chambers. Dozens of residents showed up to the regular council meeting to show their opposition to the mining permit, which would have allowed Red Bluff Rock LLC to conduct mining activities located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Loris area of the county’s north end.More >>
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a house trailer on Highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University, and officials asked drivers to avoid the area.More >>
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a house trailer on Highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University, and officials asked drivers to avoid the area.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
After over twenty years of leadership at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is headed south to Puerto Rico, to help revive the tourism industry of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. On Monday, WMBF News sat down with Dean to find out what accomplishments he’s most proud of, and what he thinks about projects he leaves unfinished.More >>
After over twenty years of leadership at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is headed south to Puerto Rico, to help revive the tourism industry of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. On Monday, WMBF News sat down with Dean to find out what accomplishments he’s most proud of, and what he thinks about projects he leaves unfinished.More >>
Storms remain in the forecast Tuesday evening but the severe weather threat is diminishing.More >>
Storms remain in the forecast Tuesday evening but the severe weather threat is diminishing.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The Museum of Failure is a collection of more than 100 of the biggest innovation fails in pop-culture history, featuring products that never quite made it past the shelves.More >>
The Museum of Failure is a collection of more than 100 of the biggest innovation fails in pop-culture history, featuring products that never quite made it past the shelves.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>