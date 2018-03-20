Crews respond to house trailer fire on Hwy. 501 near CCU

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a house trailer on Highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University, and officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the City of Conway Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of East Hwy. 501, just north of Wild Wing Blvd., for a house trailer fire at about 5:56 p.m. By 6:01 p.m., HCFR reported that the fire was under control, and there were no injuries.

HCFR tweeted, asking drivers to avoid Hwy. 501 near CCU.

