Authorities seek suspect in Murrells Inlet-area burglary

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in the burglary of a laptop and a purse in the Murrells Inlet area early Tuesday morning.

The burglary happened on Dolphin Street in the vicinity of South Waccamaw Drive in Georgetown County, according to a news release form the GCSO.

Images of the suspect and his vehicle were recorded by security cameras as 12:35 a.m. and 5:37 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. Stolen credit cards were used at the Walmart and Kroger in Garden City.

GCSO provided images of the suspect - anyone with information about him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips can be sent using text-a-tip - dial 274637 from a text-enabled phone, with the word “GCSOTIP” followed by the message.

