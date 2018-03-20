Several local beaches in the running for the '10Best' beaches in SC

A screenshot showing some of the nominated beaches. (Source: 10Best.com)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple Grand Strand beaches are in the running for USA Today’s list of the 10Best beaches in South Carolina.

Viewers can vote for their favorite beach on the 10best.com page here.

Among the local beaches nominated are: Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, Garden City Beach, Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island Beach, and Surfside Beach.

Voters can cast their vote once per day until polls close on Monday, April 2 at noon eastern time. The winning beaches will be announced on Friday, April 6.

Myrtle Beach was already declared the fifth best East Coach beach by USA Today's 10Best contest.

