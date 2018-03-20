Several local beaches in the running for the '10Best' beaches in SC

After over twenty years of leadership at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is headed south to Puerto Rico, to help revive the tourism industry of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. On Monday, WMBF News sat down with Dean to find out what accomplishments he’s most proud of, and what he thinks about projects he leaves unfinished.More >>
Multiple fire crews are working a fire in a house trailer on Highway 501 near Coastal Carolina University, and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.More >>
Storms remain in the forecast Tuesday evening but the severe weather threat is diminishing.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in the burglary of a laptop and a purse in the Murrells Inlet area early Tuesday morning. The burglary happened on Dolphin Street in the vicinity of South Waccamaw Drive in Georgetown County, according to a news release form the GCSO.More >>
Multiple Grand Strand beaches are in the running for USA Today’s list of the 10Best beaches in South Carolina.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The Museum of Failure is a collection of more than 100 of the biggest innovation fails in pop-culture history, featuring products that never quite made it past the shelves.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
