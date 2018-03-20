West Florence High football coach placed on leave, fourth employee in a month

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The football coach at West Florence High School was placed on administrative leave, the latest in a string of administrative leaves and resignations at the school.

Head football coach Trey Woodberry is on administrative leave with pay, confirmed Florence School District One spokeswoman Pam Little-McDaniel. She would not elaborate on why Woodberry was placed on leave.

Last Monday, Pete Ellis resigned as the school's head boys’ basketball coach for the 2018-2019 school year, Little-McDaniel confirmed. At this time, no other information is available as to why he resigned. Little-McDaniel added she has not received any details about a new head coach at this time.

Earlier this month, Kevin Jones, the school's softball coach, resigned after he was placed on administrative leave.

Before that, on Feb. 23, West Florence High Principal Pam Quick also resigned after she, too, was placed on administrative leave.

Dr. Kelvin Wymbs was named as acting principal at West Florence High for the remainder of this school year.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.