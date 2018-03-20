Man shot in Bennettsville; suspect or suspects not known

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man is in stable condition after being shot once on Marshall Street in Bennettsville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bennettsville Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the city limits and found a male in his 20s had been shot one time by an unknown suspect or suspects, officials stated. He is listed in stable condition at this time at a hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Elaine German with BPD at 843-479-3620. The investigation is still ongoing, officials stated.

