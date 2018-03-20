Robotic lifeguards to be used in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A remote-controlled device is slated to be saving lives in the Atlantic Ocean off Myrtle Beach this summer, according to a Facebook post from the City of Myrtle Beach.

The device is called Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard, or “EMILY,” for short. EMILY is described as four-feet long and remote-controlled.

Four EMILY devices are expected to be purchased by Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, with help from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The robots will be stationed along the beach during swim season, for easy deployment by the lifeguards and beach safety personnel," the post says.

