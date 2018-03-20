Copy-School shooting reported at high school in Maryland

ST. MARY'S CO., MD (RNN) - Police and emergency services responded to a Baltimore-area high school where a shooting took place Tuesday.

A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming.

"The event is contained," said St. Mary's County Public Schools on its website.

The school has been placed on lockdown. Authorities have not yet said if anyone was inured.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

