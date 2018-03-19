School board members discuss using HCS as police substations

School board members are discussing using Horry County Schools as police substations, a topic chairman Joe Defeo says has been talked about in years past, and the current school board seems to be on board with it.More >>
Severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
A video of two university soccer players from Florida on a Myrtle Beach theme park ride has gone viral for their hilarious, and very different, reactions.More >>
After over twenty years of leadership at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is headed south to Puerto Rico, to help revive the tourism industry of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. On Monday, WMBF News sat down with Dean to find out what accomplishments he’s most proud of, and what he thinks about projects he leaves unfinished.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
