Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Avista Resort in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesman pat Dowling.

The boy was playing in the resort’s lazy river, where a 3-foot by 3-foot grate covering a 6-inch suction line that is part of the lazy river had been removed, Dowling states. One of the boy’s legs was sucked into the suction line, holding him underwater for what witnesses said may have been 10 minutes or so.

Police performed CPR on the boy and detected a slight pulse. He was transferred to a nearby hospital, and his parents are with him, Dowling said.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident. Dowling said some facts may be subject to change as more is learned about the incident.

