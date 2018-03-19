WATCH: Florida soccer players go viral with video on Myrtle Beac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH: Florida soccer players go viral with video on Myrtle Beach ride

Megan and her teammate enjoying Myrtle Beach's Sling Shot. (Source: Megan Connolly @MeganConnolly4) Megan and her teammate enjoying Myrtle Beach's Sling Shot. (Source: Megan Connolly @MeganConnolly4)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A video of two university soccer players from Florida on a Myrtle Beach theme park ride has gone viral for their hilarious, and very different, reactions.

Megan Connolly and Dallas Dorsy, junior midfielders for Florida State University, went on the Sling Shot in Myrtle Beach, according to affiliate station in Central Florida, WFLA.

As they prepare to be launched 300 feet in the air, Dorosy can be seen trying to pump up her teammate, saying, “Let’s go, Megan, let’s go!”

Connolly, who posted the video to Twitter, doesn’t share Dorosy excitement. She shuts her eyes and repeats, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

Connolly spends the next minute screaming in abject terror while Dorosy laughs hysterically at her teammate’s reaction as they fly through the air. The Sling Shot boasts that it sends riders flying at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Connolly posted the video to her Twitter page Friday, along with the message: “The moment my soul left my body…” As of Monday evening, the video had racked up over 1.1 million views, over 33,000 Likes, and over 7,800 retweets, including retweets from the likes of ESPN and Zach Braff.

Connolly is from Ireland and plays for the Irish Women's National Team, WFLA reports. Dorosy is from Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:53:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.

    More >>

    A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.

    More >>

  • WATCH: Florida soccer players go viral with video on Myrtle Beach ride

    WATCH: Florida soccer players go viral with video on Myrtle Beach ride

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:30:54 GMT
    Megan and her teammate enjoying Myrtle Beach's Sling Shot. (Source: Megan Connolly @MeganConnolly4)Megan and her teammate enjoying Myrtle Beach's Sling Shot. (Source: Megan Connolly @MeganConnolly4)

    A video of two university soccer players from Florida on a Myrtle Beach theme park ride has gone viral for their hilarious, and very different, reactions.

    More >>

    A video of two university soccer players from Florida on a Myrtle Beach theme park ride has gone viral for their hilarious, and very different, reactions.

    More >>

  • A look back on Brad Dean’s impact to the Grand Strand over the last 20 years

    A look back on Brad Dean’s impact to the Grand Strand over the last 20 years

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:50:09 GMT
    Brad Dean reflects on the impact he's had as the president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WMBF News)Brad Dean reflects on the impact he's had as the president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WMBF News)
    Brad Dean reflects on the impact he's had as the president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WMBF News)Brad Dean reflects on the impact he's had as the president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WMBF News)

    After over twenty years of leadership at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is headed south to Puerto Rico, to help revive the tourism industry of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. On Monday, WMBF News sat down with Dean to find out what accomplishments he’s most proud of, and what he thinks about projects he leaves unfinished.

    More >>

    After over twenty years of leadership at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is headed south to Puerto Rico, to help revive the tourism industry of the island devastated by Hurricane Maria last year. On Monday, WMBF News sat down with Dean to find out what accomplishments he’s most proud of, and what he thinks about projects he leaves unfinished.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:29:45 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    More >>

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:29:30 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly