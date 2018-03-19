WATCH: Florida soccer players go viral with video on Myrtle Beach ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A video of two university soccer players from Florida on a Myrtle Beach theme park ride has gone viral for their hilarious, and very different, reactions.

Megan Connolly and Dallas Dorsy, junior midfielders for Florida State University, went on the Sling Shot in Myrtle Beach, according to affiliate station in Central Florida, WFLA.

As they prepare to be launched 300 feet in the air, Dorosy can be seen trying to pump up her teammate, saying, “Let’s go, Megan, let’s go!”

Connolly, who posted the video to Twitter, doesn’t share Dorosy excitement. She shuts her eyes and repeats, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

Connolly spends the next minute screaming in abject terror while Dorosy laughs hysterically at her teammate’s reaction as they fly through the air. The Sling Shot boasts that it sends riders flying at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Connolly posted the video to her Twitter page Friday, along with the message: “The moment my soul left my body…” As of Monday evening, the video had racked up over 1.1 million views, over 33,000 Likes, and over 7,800 retweets, including retweets from the likes of ESPN and Zach Braff.

Connolly is from Ireland and plays for the Irish Women's National Team, WFLA reports. Dorosy is from Fort Lauderdale.

