New, relocated stores, restaurants coming to Barefoot Landing in 2018

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several new merchants plan to open locations at Barefoot Landing in 2018, and several existing stores will be relocating at the retail center along the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to a news release from Barefoot Landing representatives, the new merchants coming to Barefoot Landing include: Blueberry’s Grill, Faux Paws, Kentucky Mist Distillery, lo-kuhl, MyCup, Pure Lure, Savannah Bee Company, Sea & Sand Jewelry, Southern Edge Knife Works, and a new Mexican dining concept from Homegrown Hospitality Group.

The Lakeside Village area will welcome Beach House, which relocated to the area near the carousel.

The stores opening in Barefoot’s Harborwalk Village area include:

-Sea and Sand Jewelry, which carries handmade artisan jewelry and some designing names

-lo-kuhl, a gift shop featuring a variety of local products including jams, jellies, other foods, candles and more. They’re opening between Bully’s Pub and Umberto’s.

-Café de Paris, which was previously announced by the company, is now open daily at 9 a.m.

-The Sunglass Hut recently moved to a newly-renovated space next to Tara Grinna Swimwear.

-Blueberry’s Grill is also opening soon in his area; this second location is a “one-of-a-bind casually stylish and modern restaurant offering creative breakfast brunch lunch dishes.”

On the north side of Barefoot landing and in the Low Country Village area:

-Savannah Bee Company grew from the owner’s passion for bees, beekeeping and honey, and is opening a location at Barefoot. It is the retail home “of the world’s finest gourmet and raw honey and honeycomb” and also offers natural and luxurious body care products from the honeybee hive. It will also feature a honeybee garden.

-Pure Lure carries brands like Salt Life, Patagonia, Orvis and Guy Harvey

-MyCup offers a variety of insulated drinkware

-Southern Edge Knife Works offers kitchen cutlery, knives and accessories.

-A Silver Shack, Hollywood Heroes & Villains, and the Southern Connection will also be relocating to the Low Country Village area.

The Dockside Village area along the Intracoastal Waterway will be adding:

-Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s is opening there soon with a restaurant, beach, ropes course and more.

-A brand new Mexican restaurant from Homegrown Hospitality Group, the owners of Flying Fish Public Market and Gill. It will include outdoor seating to enjoy the waterway view.

-Kentucky Mist Distillery, offering a large selection of homemade moonshine and other spirits.

-Faux Paws, a pet boutique with pet novelties, souvenirs, treats and other items for animal lovers.

-Molly’s Creamery is relocated to a new space in the Dockside Village area as well.

“Barefoot Landing has always been a relaxing and unique destination for the entire family to enjoy,” said Kim Kelley, marketing manager at Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Barefoot Landing. “As we continue to enhance the property, adding to the natural beauty and coastal charm with unique and one-of-a-kind shops, great culinary experiences, as well as fresh landscaping, enhanced facades, blue stone walkways, and gas lighting, we welcome our guests to enjoy their new Barefoot.”

