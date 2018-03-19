Construction begins on TopGolf location in Myrtle Beach

Crews clearing out the future site of TopGolf in Myrtle Beach. (Source WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s official – construction has begun on the site of the highly-anticipated TopGolf location in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News cameras captured constructions crews clearing out the property at the corner of 29th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway, across from Myrtle Beach Elementary School. Back in July, city officials approved the golf-themed entertainment center at that location. City officials construction has begun at the site.

The entertainment attraction, described by its website as a premier golf entertainment complex with a 240-yard outfield and dartboard-like targets on the "course" that players are trying to hit, is expected to bring 450 jobs.

We’re still working to learn more about the timeline of the project, and when it is expected to officially open.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.