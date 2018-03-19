Horry County Police seek to identify suspect who obtained fraudulent credit cards

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for allegedly obtaining fraudulent credit cards at several stores in Horry County and Myrtle Beach.

Police believe that on February 20, 2018, the person obtained fraudulent credit cards from Kohl’s, Target and Bass Pro Shops in Horry county, as well as multiple stores in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to a Facebook photo post by Horry County Police showing two images of the person.

The suspect provided the victim’s personal information while providing a fake South Carolina driver’s license and phone number to obtain these cards.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477 (TIPS).

