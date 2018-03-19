Surfside Beach Pharmacy selling CBD infused products

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In an effort to reduce the amount of people on opioid prescriptions, Surfside Beach Pharmacy is selling CBD, or cannabidiol products.

"There such an opioid crisis, so we'd love for people to get off that medicine and get on something more natural like the CBD,” said the owner, Daniel Bundrick.

"Of course it's made from the hemp plant. And it's natural. So there's no drug interaction. The only drug interaction is with one drug called Coumadin warfarin so if you take that we warn our patients about that. But besides that there's no drug interaction which we really like,” Bundrick said.

Surfside Beach Pharmacy started selling CBD products about a year ago. Since then, they’ve partnered with local chiropractors and massage therapists like Christopher Michael Hawkins, co-owner of Massage Care in Surfside Beach. He uses the CBD lotions on his clients, and himself.

"Once we apply it to our sessions as made therapists. First applying it, palpating it, into the soft tissue and facia, it absorbs with movement because the muscular system is meant to be moved, so what's happening is the more that they're their activities the more that they're finding that hey, that achiness that I've been having, it's not there,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says CBD lotions can help treat muscle pain from various conditions like tendonitis and fibromyalgia. He said before using the CBD lotions, his clients were using temporary fixes.

"They we're going to the Biofreeze, and I felt the Biofreeze, because of the chemicals in it, and a lot of people are allergic to mints and stuff like that. I felt that the Biofreeze it a temporary, superficial fix. The CBD cream is actually helping to get deep and create more white cells. It's replenishing the facia that we need on an everyday basis,” said Hawkins.

Surfside Beach Pharmacy uses a Michigan-based distributor called U.S. Hemp.

“The reason we went with them is they had a multi-million dollar lab and they extract it pure. So I like their facilities. And their customer service too. They give us their number so when we were learning about this in the beginning, we could call them and they could kind of compare other CBD products,” Bundrick said.

The CBD products sold at Surfside Beach Pharmacy are legal in all 50 states and you do not need a prescription to try them. They contain less than 0.3% of THC, which is the legal limit, and though it’s rare, it may show up on a drug test.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.