Graffiti with threats of violence at Darlington Co. schools prompts more deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District was provided with additional sheriff’s deputies Monday after an increase of graffiti on restroom walls conveying threats of violence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Since March 5, SROs from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office have reported three incidents of graffiti being found written on restroom walls that convey a threat of violence, according to the release. Deputies continue to investigate these incidents, and the district was provided with additional deputies.

The DCSO currently provides eight SROs for the district, officials stated.

“The safety of children is my top priority and we will not tolerate this behavior," stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. "I encourage all parents, grandparents and loved ones to speak with their children to let them know there are serious consequences for these acts."

Anyone with information concerning a threat is asked to call 911 immediately.

