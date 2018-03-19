Man arrested after crack cocaine drug buys in Bennettsville, officials say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for two counts of distribution of crack cocaine in connection with two “drug buys” in Bennettsville last year, according to officials.

Tyquan Douglas was arrested on March 13 by the Bennettsville Police Department; officials say the arrest is in connection with drug buys from Douglas in October and November of 2017 within the city limits.

Officials noted that all individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

