Man arrested after crack cocaine drug buys in Bennettsville, officials say

In an effort to reduce the amount of people on opioid prescriptions, Surfside Beach Pharmacy is selling CBD, or cannabidiol products.More >>
In an effort to reduce the amount of people on opioid prescriptions, Surfside Beach Pharmacy is selling CBD, or cannabidiol products.More >>
The Darlington County School District was provided with additional sheriff’s deputies Monday after an increase of graffiti on restroom walls conveying threats of violence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.More >>
The Darlington County School District was provided with additional sheriff’s deputies Monday after an increase of graffiti on restroom walls conveying threats of violence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.More >>
A man has been arrested for two counts of distribution of crack cocaine in connection with two “drug buys” in Bennettsville last year, according to officials. Tyquan Douglas was arrested on March 13 by the Bennettsville Police Department; officials say the arrest is in connection with drug buys from Douglas in October and November of 2017 within the city limits.More >>
A man has been arrested for two counts of distribution of crack cocaine in connection with two “drug buys” in Bennettsville last year, according to officials. Tyquan Douglas was arrested on March 13 by the Bennettsville Police Department; officials say the arrest is in connection with drug buys from Douglas in October and November of 2017 within the city limits.More >>
A Florence County man pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty after 28 dogs, including eight puppies, were rescued from his care, according to officials.More >>
A Florence County man pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty after 28 dogs, including eight puppies, were rescued from his care, according to officials.More >>
Severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region.More >>
Severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
Ricardo Mata was arrested Friday evening.More >>
Ricardo Mata was arrested Friday evening.More >>
The call was just like a known scam that’s been circulating for years and one that is making scam artists boatloads of money.More >>
The call was just like a known scam that’s been circulating for years and one that is making scam artists boatloads of money.More >>