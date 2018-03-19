Florence Co. man pleads guilty to animal cruelty after 28 dogs recovered

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County man pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty after 28 dogs, including eight puppies, were rescued from his care, according to officials.

Randy Riner, of Scranton, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, first and second offense, on March 14, according to documents provided by Florence County.

Twenty-eight dogs were removed from Riner’s custody. Three of the eight puppies recovered were eight to 10 weeks old with ring worm and skin infections, according to Dean Ard, Florence County Environmental Services Officer. Five puppies, all between seven to 10 days old, had their tails "docked" or cut off, Ard said. The mother of these five puppies died within a couple weeks of being removed due to a bacterial infection.

None of the puppies have died, and all of them are still recovering after being signed over to the county, Ard said.

Because there are no breeder laws in South Carolina, Riner did not need a license for the dogs, Ard said. However, Ard was told that Riner closed down his operation and will no longer breed dogs.

