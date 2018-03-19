Sinkhole closes section of Williamson Park Drive in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A sinkhole has closed Williamson Park Drive from Spring Street to North Spain Street until further notice, according to city officials.

Lisa Chalian-Rock, the director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, announced the road closure Monday afternoon.

Chalian-Rock confirmed that a sinkhole caused the road closure.

