Police need your help locating suspected television thief

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing a television from the Rent-A-Center on Dick Pond Road on March 12.

Police responded the store just after 1:30 p.m. on March 16. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the suspect entered the business through an unsecured back door. The stolen Phillips 50 inch television is worth around $500.

Call HCPD if you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

