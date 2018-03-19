Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on Highway 72, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy.

Sealy confirms the woman was hit between Pembroke and Lumberton, near Oak Grove Church Road. North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.