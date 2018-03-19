Man wanted for questioning after shooting on W. Lucas Street injures one

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting on March 16 in the 200 block of West Lucas Street, according to a press release from Florence PD.

During the shooting, one person was injured and transported to a hospital by bystanders. The victim was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

