Man wanted for questioning after shooting on W. Lucas Street injures one

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing a television from the Rent-A-Center on Dick Pond Road on March 12.More >>
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on Highway 72, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy. Sealy confirms the woman was hit between Pembroke and Lumberton, near Oak Grove Church Road.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting on March 16 in the 200 block of West Lucas Street, according to a press release from Florence PD.More >>
A 21-year-old man was killed on I-20 near mile maker 140 eastbound around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
