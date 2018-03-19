Conway High FFA students host plant sale

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway High School chapter of Future Farmers of America are hosting a plant sale. The sale includes plants, fruits, vegetables, and even hanging baskets all grown by the students themselves. The organization says all of the proceeds from the sale help students travel and compete in various FFA competitions throughout the school year.

The sale is scheduled for March 21 to March 28, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Conway High School agriculture building.

General Prices:

Singles: $1.00

4-Pack: $2.00

Hanging baskets: $8.00

Ferns: $13.00 or 2 for $25

The sale offers a variety of plants which include:

Perennials (various colors)

Annuals

Cucumbers

Squash

Watermelon

Peppers (Bell, Cayenne, Banana)

Hanging Ferns

For more information, you can email: svickery001@horrycountyschools.net or kjacobs@horrycountyschools.net or call 843-488-0662.

