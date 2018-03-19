Conway High FFA students host plant sale - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway High FFA students host plant sale

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
Conway H.S. Future Farmers of America organization prepares for plant sales Wednesday. Conway H.S. Future Farmers of America organization prepares for plant sales Wednesday.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway High School chapter of Future Farmers of America are hosting a plant sale. The sale includes plants, fruits, vegetables, and even hanging baskets all grown by the students themselves. The organization says all of the proceeds from the sale help students travel and compete in various FFA competitions throughout the school year. 

The sale is scheduled for March 21 to March 28, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Conway High School agriculture building.

General Prices:

  • Singles: $1.00
  • 4-Pack: $2.00
  • Hanging baskets: $8.00
  • Ferns: $13.00 or 2 for $25

The sale offers a variety of plants which include: 

  • Perennials (various colors)
  • Annuals
  • Cucumbers
  • Squash
  • Watermelon
  • Peppers (Bell, Cayenne, Banana)
  • Hanging Ferns

For more information, you can email: svickery001@horrycountyschools.net or kjacobs@horrycountyschools.net or call 843-488-0662.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:37:52 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:29:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Serial bomber uses a tripwire in fourth attack in Austin

    Serial bomber uses a tripwire in fourth attack in Austin

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:37:13 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly