Police arrest man wanted for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 46-year-old man wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department for three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor was arrested early Saturday morning.

Michael Todd Jordan, who police believe is homeless, was captured around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

According to a Friday evening Facebook post from MBPD, Jordan was said to frequent pools and hot tubs at waterfront hotels in the city’s north-end.

In addition to the three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Jordan is also charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and simple larceny, according to jail records.

Jordan is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

