Fire crews battle early-morning house fire in Marion Co.

The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting on March 16 in the 200 block of West Lucas Street, according to a press release from Florence PD.More >>
A 21-year-old man was killed on I-20 near mile maker 140 eastbound around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A 46-year-old man wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department for three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor was arrested early Saturday morning.More >>
Fire crews battled two-story house fire at 3293 West Highway 76 Monday morning. According to an online post from the Marion Rural Fire Department, the first crews on scene reported light smoke coming from the house.More >>
The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
