Police need your help in locating stolen trailer

The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer.

According to an online posting from HCPD, the trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs.

If you have any information, call police at 843-248-1520.

