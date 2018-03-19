Police need your help in locating stolen trailer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police need your help in locating stolen trailer

The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook) The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)
The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook) The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer.

According to an online posting from HCPD, the trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs.

If you have any information, call police at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

    FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:47:10 GMT

    The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

    The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

  • Police need your help in locating stolen trailer

    Police need your help in locating stolen trailer

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:17:44 GMT
    The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)
    The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer. According to an online posting from HCPD, the trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer. According to an online posting from HCPD, the trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-03-19 10:43:51 GMT
    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TuesdayFIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday

    Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region. Tuesday will bring a chance of a few severe storms from the early afternoon into the mid evening.

    More >>

    Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region. Tuesday will bring a chance of a few severe storms from the early afternoon into the mid evening.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:45:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

    Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:02:11 GMT
    Hannah Wesche (Photo: Facebook)Hannah Wesche (Photo: Facebook)

    A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly