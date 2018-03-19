FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat diminishing across the area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  Storms remain in the forecast Tuesday evening but the severe weather threat is diminishing.

The tornado watch is in effect until 7:00 PM for Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Luckily this threat is lower thanks to a large area of storms to our south. These storms, now moving off the South Carolina coast, have robbed most of the energy from reaching the Grand Strand. 

WHEN: Downpours and scattered storms remain in the forecast through Tuesday evening. Expect the risk of strong storms to quickly diminish after 6 PM as cooler air begins to filter in 

WHERE: The heaviest rain will be focused across Horry and Georgetown County with lighter rain expected across Florence, Marion, Dillon, and Robeson County.

THREATS: Gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are the main threat with any remaining storms this evening. These threats continue to diminish through the evening.

