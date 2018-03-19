FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Horry County until 10 p.m. Quarter-size hail is possible as the storm moves northeast up the Grand Strand.

Minor damage to vehicles is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas affected include Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach Airport, Cherry Grove Inlet, Little River, Little River Entrance, Myrtle Beach Airport, Hand, Nixonville, Barefoot Landing Area Of North Myrtle Beach, Wampee, Forestbrook, Longs, Brooksville, Cherry Grove Beach, Briarcliffe Acres, Atlantic Beach, Sea Coast Medical Center and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

WHEN: Downpours and scattered storms remain in the forecast through Tuesday evening. Expect the risk of strong storms to quickly diminish after 6 PM as cooler air begins to filter in 

WHERE: The heaviest rain will be focused across Horry and Georgetown County with lighter rain expected across Florence, Marion, Dillon, and Robeson County.

THREATS: Gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are the main threat with any remaining storms this evening. These threats continue to diminish through the evening.

