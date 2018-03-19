FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Horry County

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.More >>
A Carolina Forest student's art success may be featured on LIFEWTR bottles. She's still waiting to find out, but after winning a national competition sponsored by LIFEWTR and Scholastic, the water company brought an artist to her high school to talk about the importance of art in schools and our every day lives.More >>
A brief hail storm struck the Grand Strand at about 9:30 p.m Tuesday night, and dozens of our viewers sent in video and pictures of the event.More >>
Storms remain in the forecast Tuesday evening but the severe weather threat is diminishing.More >>
Horry County Police are looking for an 18-year-old who has been missing from the Loris area since Monday night. Yashay Holden was last seen at 8 p.m. on March 18 in the Loris area wearing black jumpsuit pants, no shirt and black sneakers, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
The Red Bluff Mine proposal failed to pass the Horry County Council Tuesday night, prompting a massive round of applause from the packed council chambers. Dozens of residents showed up to the regular council meeting to show their opposition to the mining permit, which would have allowed Red Bluff Rock LLC to conduct mining activities located off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Loris area of the county’s north end.More >>
Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
