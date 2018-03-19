FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region.

WHEN: A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely early Tuesday across the Pee Dee. These storms will be below severe limits, but heavy downpours, and lightning will be likely. Another round of strong to severe storms will arrive Tuesday afternoon. The best chance of severe weather will arrive between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm Tuesday.

WHERE: While an isolated severe storm will be possible anywhere across the region Tuesday, the best chance will be across Horry, Georgetown, Marion, and Florence County

THREATS: The primary risk any severe storm that develops Tuesday will be from winds of 60 to 70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. With just enough wind shear in the atmosphere, a small risk of a tornado exists, especially across Horry and Georgetown County.

Forecasting severe weather is very difficult and can often times change hour by hour. The First Alert Weather Team will be fine tuning the forecast later today and tonight to pinpoint where the greatest risk of severe storms will exist.

