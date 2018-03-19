FIRST ALERT: Severe storm update; wind risk increases, large hail risk remains

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and evening.

The very latest forecast model data and 9:00 AM update from the Storm Prediction Center continues to indicate a risk of isolated to scattered strong and severe thunderstorms across the region beginning during the mid afternoon and lasting through the late evening.

The latest update has increased the risk of damaging winds slightly along parts of the Grand Strand. The risk of 60 to 70 mph winds has increased from 15% to 30% for coastal areas near and south of Myrtle Beach. The risk of quarter to golf-ball sized hail remains at 30% for most of Horry and Georgetown Counties.

Dry weather and even periods of sunshine will continue from midday through the early afternoon. As the sunshine warms temperatures into the lower and middle 70s, the atmosphere will become more unstable and provide the fuel for storms developing later today.

WHEN: Isolated strong thunderstorms will begin to develop by 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm this afternoon. The storms will intensify and become more numerous by the late afternoon and evening. The severe storm threat will quickly end after 8:00 pm this evening.

WHERE: While scattered severe storm will be possible anywhere across the region today, the best chances remain for areas east of Interstate 95. The areas most likely to see strong to severe thunderstorms includes Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

THREATS: The primary risk any severe storm that develops Tuesday will be from winds of 60 to 70 mph. The greatest risk of winds this strong will be across coastal areas of Horry and Georgetown Counties. Hail will also be a threat with the storms especially for areas closer to the coast. Quarter sized hail will be possible. Stronger storms will have the ability to produce isolated hail up to golf ball size. With just enough wind shear in the atmosphere, a small risk of a tornado exists, especially across Horry and Georgetown County.

The storms will quickly end this evening as much cooler and drier weather returns tonight and Wednesday.

