FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday
Severe storm risk and timeline Severe storm risk and timeline
Severe storm risk Tuesday Severe storm risk Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region. 

Tuesday will bring a chance of a few severe storms from the early afternoon into the mid evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, a strong cold front will move into the region. The warm temperatures, strong cold front and wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere will create the risk of isolated severe storms. 

WHEN: A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely early Tuesday across the Pee Dee. These storms will be below severe limits, but heavy downpours, and lightning will be likely. The best chance of isolated severe storms will arrive between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm Tuesday. 

WHERE: While an isolated severe storm will be possible anywhere across the region Tuesday, the best chance will exist from the Grand Strand southward into the South Carolina Low Country and from Florence and Marion County southward into Williamsburg  County. 

THREATS: The primary risk from any isolated severe storms that develop on Tuesday will be from winds of 50 to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. With just enough wind shear in the atmosphere, an very small risk of a tornado exists especially from Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties southward into Southern South Carolina. 

CHANCES OF SEVERE STORMS:

  • Georgetown: 30%
  • Kingstree: 30%
  • Myrtle Beach: 15%
  • Conway: 15%
  • Marion: 15%
  • Florence: 15%
  • Dillon: 5 %
  • Bennettsville: 5%
  • Lumberton: 2%

Forecasting severe weather is very difficult and can often times change hour by hour. The First Alert Weather Team will be fine tuning the forecast later today and tonight to pinpoint where the greatest risk of severe storms will exist.

You can follow the video updates and blog posts on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

    FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:47:10 GMT

    The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

    The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

  • Police need your help in locating stolen trailer

    Police need your help in locating stolen trailer

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:17:44 GMT
    The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)
    The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)The trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction (Source: HCPD Facebook)

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer. According to an online posting from HCPD, the trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer. According to an online posting from HCPD, the trailer was stolen between March 4 and March 6 from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-03-19 10:43:51 GMT
    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TuesdayFIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday

    Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region. Tuesday will bring a chance of a few severe storms from the early afternoon into the mid evening.

    More >>

    Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region. Tuesday will bring a chance of a few severe storms from the early afternoon into the mid evening.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:45:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Sheriff: Boy, 9, fatally shoots sister over video game argument

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:48:13 GMT
    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

    The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

    Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:02:11 GMT
    Hannah Wesche (Photo: Facebook)Hannah Wesche (Photo: Facebook)

    A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly