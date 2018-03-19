FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across the region on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region.

Tuesday will bring a chance of a few severe storms from the early afternoon into the mid evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, a strong cold front will move into the region. The warm temperatures, strong cold front and wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere will create the risk of isolated severe storms.

WHEN: A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely early Tuesday across the Pee Dee. These storms will be below severe limits, but heavy downpours, and lightning will be likely. The best chance of isolated severe storms will arrive between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm Tuesday.

WHERE: While an isolated severe storm will be possible anywhere across the region Tuesday, the best chance will exist from the Grand Strand southward into the South Carolina Low Country and from Florence and Marion County southward into Williamsburg County.

THREATS: The primary risk from any isolated severe storms that develop on Tuesday will be from winds of 50 to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. With just enough wind shear in the atmosphere, an very small risk of a tornado exists especially from Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties southward into Southern South Carolina.

CHANCES OF SEVERE STORMS:

Georgetown: 30%

Kingstree: 30%

Myrtle Beach: 15%

Conway: 15%

Marion: 15%

Florence: 15%

Dillon: 5 %

Bennettsville: 5%

Lumberton: 2%

Forecasting severe weather is very difficult and can often times change hour by hour. The First Alert Weather Team will be fine tuning the forecast later today and tonight to pinpoint where the greatest risk of severe storms will exist.

