Darlington County deputies investigating after argument leads to - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington County deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting, no injuries reported

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, according to Lt. Kilgo with the DCSO.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. in front of a house on McKeithans Street.

Officers met with a victim who stated a male fired a handgun at him following an argument, but he was not injured. That victim is currently not cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

    FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:20:12 GMT

    The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

    The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.  

    More >>

  • Darlington County deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting, no injuries reported

    Darlington County deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting, no injuries reported

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:50:09 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media
    HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, according to Lt. Kilgo with the DCSO. The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. in front of a house on McKeithans Street. Officers met with a victim who stated a male fired a handgun at him following an argument, but he was not injured. That victim is currently not cooperating with the investigation. If you have any infor...More >>
    HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, according to Lt. Kilgo with the DCSO. The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. in front of a house on McKeithans Street. Officers met with a victim who stated a male fired a handgun at him following an argument, but he was not injured. That victim is currently not cooperating with the investigation. If you have any infor...More >>

  • Two injured in Loris house fire Sunday night

    Two injured in Loris house fire Sunday night

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:21:54 GMT
    (Source: HCFR Twitter)(Source: HCFR Twitter)

    Two people were injured in a house fire in Loris Sunday night, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.

    More >>

    Two people were injured in a house fire in Loris Sunday night, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly