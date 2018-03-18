Darlington County deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting, no injuries reported

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, according to Lt. Kilgo with the DCSO.

The incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. in front of a house on McKeithans Street.

Officers met with a victim who stated a male fired a handgun at him following an argument, but he was not injured. That victim is currently not cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.