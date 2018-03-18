Darlington County deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting, no injuries reported

The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.More >>
Two people were injured in a house fire in Loris Sunday night, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Sunday, some very special children got the chance to meet the Easter Bunny at Coastal Grand Mall as part of Champion Autism Network. Since 2012, Champion Autism Network helped families with children on the autism spectrum develop a network of support both locally and beyond and each year the organization and support continues to grow.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
The Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr.More >>
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>
